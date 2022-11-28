Brazil World Cup team 'leak': Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes learns fate for Switzerland game

Brazil and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes trains at the Hamad Stadium Doha, yesterday.

And that wait might go on, according to a leak ahead of this afternoon’s game against Fabian Schar's Switzerland in Doha, Qatar.

Brazil coach Tite will be without Neymar, who injured his ankle in their opener against Serbia and will not be available until the knockout stages.

“I believe Neymar and (injured defender) Danilo will play in the World Cup,” said Tite. “I can say that, not only about Neymar, but also about Danilo, both of their situations have evolved, but we believe both will be available to play at the World Cup."