News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brazil World Cup team 'leak': Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes learns fate for Switzerland game

Newcastle United fans have been waiting to see Bruno Guimaraes start for Brazil in the World Cup.

By Miles Starforth
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Brazil and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes trains at the Hamad Stadium Doha, yesterday.
Brazil and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes trains at the Hamad Stadium Doha, yesterday.

And that wait might go on, according to a leak ahead of this afternoon’s game against Fabian Schar's Switzerland in Doha, Qatar.

Read More
Dan Ashworth explains Newcastle United 'challenge' as players return to work
Hide Ad

Brazil coach Tite will be without Neymar, who injured his ankle in their opener against Serbia and will not be available until the knockout stages.

Most Popular

“I believe Neymar and (injured defender) Danilo will play in the World Cup,” said Tite. “I can say that, not only about Neymar, but also about Danilo, both of their situations have evolved, but we believe both will be available to play at the World Cup."

Tite, according to O Globo, will overlook Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes – and turn to Manchester United’s Fred. January signing Guimaraes, outstanding for United in the first half of the season, was an unused substitute for the Serbia game. Newcastle defender Schar is also yet to play in the tournament.

Fabian ScharBrazil