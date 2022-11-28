Brazil World Cup team 'leak': Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes learns fate for Switzerland game
Newcastle United fans have been waiting to see Bruno Guimaraes start for Brazil in the World Cup.
And that wait might go on, according to a leak ahead of this afternoon’s game against Fabian Schar's Switzerland in Doha, Qatar.
Brazil coach Tite will be without Neymar, who injured his ankle in their opener against Serbia and will not be available until the knockout stages.
“I believe Neymar and (injured defender) Danilo will play in the World Cup,” said Tite. “I can say that, not only about Neymar, but also about Danilo, both of their situations have evolved, but we believe both will be available to play at the World Cup."
Tite, according to O Globo, will overlook Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes – and turn to Manchester United’s Fred. January signing Guimaraes, outstanding for United in the first half of the season, was an unused substitute for the Serbia game. Newcastle defender Schar is also yet to play in the tournament.