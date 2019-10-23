Brazilian linked with Arsenal and Wolves reveals he turned down Newcastle United advances

Brazilian striker Willian Jose has revealed he turned down a move to Newcastle United.

Former manager Rafa Benitez was a big fan of the Real Sociedad frontman – and the player himself, linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, has confirmed he decided to knock back a St James’s Park switch.

“I had an option to go to Newcastle last year but I’m happy at Sociedad,” he said.

“I want to play in the Premier League, but for now I’m happy.”