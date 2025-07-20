Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised Newcastle United’s ‘incredible’ support at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies were backed by a 10,000-strong travelling contingent as Celtic strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win.

An Arne Engels penalty and Johnny Kenny goal put Celtic 2-0 up at half-time before Yang Hjun-jun and Liam Scales found the net in the second half to secure a comfortable win for Celtic.

Newcastle handed Anthony Elanga his non-competitive debut but it was a disappointing afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side, who were without Joelinton and Alexander Isak for the match.

Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic win

Reflecting on the Adidas Cup win for his side, Celtic boss Rodgers said: “Yeah, it was excellent exercise. We had a really tough ten days in Portugal and had a really good game on Wednesday night [2-0 win v Sporting Lisbon].

“So, it's just a continuation. The guys were looking strong and getting better.”

The match was Newcastle’s first real pre-season clash, while Celtic it was Celtic’s fifth, having started their pre-season matches a fortnight ago.

“I primarily focus on my team, but of course, two weeks,” Rodgers said in response to the difference in pre-season preparations between the clubs. “Whatever it is, I'm just really pleased with how the proceedings have been working. Like I say, it's great for a club like Newcastle to come here.

“You've seen their support today. It was absolutely incredible. So, it's made for a great atmosphere in the stadium. So, for a pre-season game, it was excellent.”

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United defeat

Reflecting on the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think we looked a little bit jaded, but I think, you know, great for our preparation.

“The harder the game for me, the better. You could see I thought they were way ahead of us fitness-wise and sharpness-wise, but I think we'll be better for the game.

“So as much as we want to play well and win, of course, that's the preferred route that you take. Sometimes you get on the end of these results and scorelines and you can use it for a positive. And I think we have to be ready for Aston Villa and that's the only thing in my mind.

“And I think this game will help us get there quicker. Certainly a lot to work on, but we've covered a lot already and there were some good bits in there despite the scoreline. I know everyone will be perhaps down on the performance, but there was some good stuff in there as well.”

On the atmosphere, Howe agreed with Rodgers, stating: “Yeah, it was a very great atmosphere and stadium to play in. And I thought it was two really good teams.

“I thought it was a good standard of football for so early in pre-season, especially for us. So I think whoever Celtic draw in the Champions League will be in for some tough games.”