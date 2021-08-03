Brentford challenge Newcastle United for another signing as striker departs

We round-up the latest transfer news from St James’s Park and beyond.

Muto departs Tyneside

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of striker Yoshinori Muto by “mutual consent”.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson celebrates his goal with Allan Saint-Maximin. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Muto was signed by Rafa Benitez in 2018 but failed to leave a mark during his time on Tyneside, scoring just one Premier League goal and one goal in the Carabao Cup.

Muto has been linked with Japanese side Vissel Kobe who have some familiar names in their ranks including ex-Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen and Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta.

The Bees sting another Magpies transfer

Newcastle look set to miss out on another transfer target with Brentford, once again, looking ready to swipe up another United target.

Newcastle had been linked with Kristoffer Ajer early in the window but were beaten to his signature by newly-promoted Brentford.

And now it is looking like lightning has struck twice with promising midfielder Jens-Lys Cajuste, who currently plays in Denmark for FC Midtjylland, looking likely to be playing in London next season.

Former striker looks like staying put

Meanwhile, former-Magpie Adam Armstrong looks likely to remain at Ewood Park next season after Watford have seemingly pulled out of negotiations to sign the striker.

Newcastle, who have been linked with a move to bring Armstrong back to the club he departed in 2018, have a clause in his contract which would net them 40% of any profit made by Blackburn Rovers.

However, with the striker’s contract expiring next summer, time is ticking for this clause to benefit United.

Newcastle favourites to sign former Champions League winner

SkyBet have named Newcastle as favourites to sign a former Champions League winner.

Newcastle’s very public search for a centre-back has meant they are now favourites to sign former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill who was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The bookmaker’s believe Newcastle and Aston Villa are Cahill’s most likely Premier League destinations with Glasgow another potential destination as both Celtic and Rangers have been tipped to land Cahill’s signature.

