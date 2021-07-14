Brentford join Newcastle United, Norwich and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in race for Celtic defender plus Leeds want loan star

Interest in Newcastle goalkeeper

Freddie Woodman is NOT with Newcastle United’s players at their training camp in York.

The goalkeeper – who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City – reported back to the club for the start of pre-season training last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.

However, Woodman, this week linked with Leeds United, is not with his team-mates at their training camp at Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus ahead of Sunday’s friendlies against York City and Harrogate Town.

The 24-year-old – who was in the Swansea team beaten in May’s Championship play-off final – is not understood to be in Bruce’s plans for the coming season.

Isaac Hayden update

Newcastle United are not in talks to sell midfielder Isaac Hayden this summer, despite reports to the contrary.

The Gazette understands reports of ‘talks’ with Southampton over the sale of the popular former Arsenal man are untrue, with club sources rubbishing the links this morning.

Claims of links to Watford, which surfaced last week, are also believed to be untrue, with head coach Steve Bruce, at this stage, likely to hang on to the 26-year-old ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Kristoffer Ajer latest

Another defender who has been on Newcastle’s radar is Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer.

It’s been claimed that both Norwich and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have seen £10 million bids rejected for the Norwegian, while The Athletic report Brentford have tabled a bid of £12 million up-front plus £3 million in add-ons.

The same report states that Celtic have stated a new price for Ajer of £20 million, meaning talks with Brentford have collapsed.

Ajer, 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Celtic Park, meaning clubs will be hoping to sign him for a reduced price this summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.