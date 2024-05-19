Newcastle United head to the Gtech Community Stadium knowing they must win in order to secure a 7th place finish. If they do that - and Chelsea defeat Bournemouth as expected - then they will be reliant on Manchester City winning the FA Cup to play continental football next season. Failing to win could open the door for Manchester United to finish above them and completely knock them out of any European football next season.

It will be a huge game in the capital and with Newcastle’s struggles on the road this season - they will be keen to upset that record and earn a victory to end the season on a high. However, Eddie Howe will be without Tino Livramento who missed the trip to Old Trafford and there are doubts over Callum Wilson’s participation, although there is hope he will be fit to feature. Nick Pope, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron have all started on the bench in their last three outings and could be pushing for a start this weekend.

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, will also be without a clutch of players for his side’s final game of the campaign - one that if they win could see them leapfrog Everton and finish in 15th place. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium:

