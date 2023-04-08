Is this the Newcastle United side Eddie Howe will pick to face Brentford?

Following their 5-1 hammering of West Ham on Wednesday night, Newcastle United have another game in the capital when they face Thomas Frank’s high-flying Bees.

The Magpies have a chance to make it five wins in a row when they face Brentford, however, their opponents will be a very tough unit to crack.

Currently sitting in 9th place, Brentford have left any worries about ‘second season syndrome’ firmly in the past and have a shot at qualifying for European football.

Newcastle meanwhile, know they must continue their great momentum if they are to solidify their claims for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name when his side visit the Gtech Community Stadium.

Eddie Howe Is this the Newcastle United side that Eddie Howe will pick to face Brentford?

Nick Pope Pope has 13 Premier League clean sheets this season - more than any other keeper in the top-flight. Can he make it 14 against Brentford?

Kieran Trippier Trippier once again put in another superb display against West Ham. Imperious in defence and attack, his overall game is a major asset to Newcastle and something they will need this weekend.

Fabian Schar Schar was yet again brilliant at the heart of defence with his pass to set up Joelinton's first goal a thing of beauty.