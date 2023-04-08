Brentford v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI following West Ham demolition - photo gallery
Is this the Newcastle United side Eddie Howe will pick to face Brentford?
Following their 5-1 hammering of West Ham on Wednesday night, Newcastle United have another game in the capital when they face Thomas Frank’s high-flying Bees.
The Magpies have a chance to make it five wins in a row when they face Brentford, however, their opponents will be a very tough unit to crack.
Currently sitting in 9th place, Brentford have left any worries about ‘second season syndrome’ firmly in the past and have a shot at qualifying for European football.
Newcastle meanwhile, know they must continue their great momentum if they are to solidify their claims for a spot in next season’s Champions League.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name when his side visit the Gtech Community Stadium.
