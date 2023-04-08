News you can trust since 1849
Brentford v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI following West Ham demolition - photo gallery

Is this the Newcastle United side Eddie Howe will pick to face Brentford?

By Joe Buck
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Following their 5-1 hammering of West Ham on Wednesday night, Newcastle United have another game in the capital when they face Thomas Frank’s high-flying Bees.

The Magpies have a chance to make it five wins in a row when they face Brentford, however, their opponents will be a very tough unit to crack.

Currently sitting in 9th place, Brentford have left any worries about ‘second season syndrome’ firmly in the past and have a shot at qualifying for European football.

Newcastle meanwhile, know they must continue their great momentum if they are to solidify their claims for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name when his side visit the Gtech Community Stadium.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this the Newcastle United side that Eddie Howe will pick to face Brentford? (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Eddie Howe

Is this the Newcastle United side that Eddie Howe will pick to face Brentford? (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Pope has 13 Premier League clean sheets this season - more than any other keeper in the top-flight. Can he make it 14 against Brentford?

2. Nick Pope

Pope has 13 Premier League clean sheets this season - more than any other keeper in the top-flight. Can he make it 14 against Brentford? Photo: Justin Setterfield

Trippier once again put in another superb display against West Ham. Imperious in defence and attack, his overall game is a major asset to Newcastle and something they will need this weekend.

3. Kieran Trippier

Trippier once again put in another superb display against West Ham. Imperious in defence and attack, his overall game is a major asset to Newcastle and something they will need this weekend. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Schar was yet again brilliant at the heart of defence with his pass to set up Joelinton’s first goal a thing of beauty.

4. Fabian Schar

Schar was yet again brilliant at the heart of defence with his pass to set up Joelinton’s first goal a thing of beauty. Photo: Stu Forster

