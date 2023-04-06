News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
21 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United. Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United.
Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United.

Brentford v Newcastle United early team news: Two injury doubts as four players ruled out - photos

Newcastle United have remained in London ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford (3pm kick-off) - here is the team news heading into the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Newcastle will be looking to pick up a fifth successive Premier League win and build on Wednesday night’s 5-1 victory at West Ham United. Eddie Howe’s side were handed no fresh injury blows ahead of the match while Brentford are sweating on the fitness of a couple of players.

Magpies top scorer Miguel Almiron remains out with a thigh issue while Emil Krafth is a long-term absentee. Ryan Fraser will also miss the match after being frozen out of the first-team squad.

Brentford have a couple of confirmed absentees with Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer ruled out.

Newcastle will be hoping to consolidate third place in the Premier League table while Brentford sit 10 points behind them in ninth.

Here is the latest team news heading into the match...

Missed the midweek match against Manchester United with a knee injury.

1. Brentford: Vitaly Janelt - doubt

Missed the midweek match against Manchester United with a knee injury.

Photo Sales
Is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s match after picking up a thigh injury.

2. Brentford: Frank Onyeka - doubt

Is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s match after picking up a thigh injury.

Photo Sales
Is out for at least another month with a knee injury.

3. Brentford: Keane Lewis-Potter - OUT

Is out for at least another month with a knee injury.

Photo Sales
The Norwegian defender is hoping to feature again this season following a calf injury.

4. Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer - OUT

The Norwegian defender is hoping to feature again this season following a calf injury. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
West Ham UnitedJoelintonCallum WilsonTeam newsBrentfordLondonEddie HowePremier LeagueKristoffer AjerRyan Fraser