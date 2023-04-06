Newcastle United have remained in London ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford (3pm kick-off) - here is the team news heading into the match.

Newcastle will be looking to pick up a fifth successive Premier League win and build on Wednesday night’s 5-1 victory at West Ham United. Eddie Howe’s side were handed no fresh injury blows ahead of the match while Brentford are sweating on the fitness of a couple of players.

Magpies top scorer Miguel Almiron remains out with a thigh issue while Emil Krafth is a long-term absentee. Ryan Fraser will also miss the match after being frozen out of the first-team squad.

Brentford have a couple of confirmed absentees with Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer ruled out.

Newcastle will be hoping to consolidate third place in the Premier League table while Brentford sit 10 points behind them in ninth.

Here is the latest team news heading into the match...

1 . Brentford: Vitaly Janelt - doubt Missed the midweek match against Manchester United with a knee injury. Photo Sales

2 . Brentford: Frank Onyeka - doubt Is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s match after picking up a thigh injury. Photo Sales

3 . Brentford: Keane Lewis-Potter - OUT Is out for at least another month with a knee injury. Photo Sales

4 . Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer - OUT The Norwegian defender is hoping to feature again this season following a calf injury. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales