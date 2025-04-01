Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Brentford have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Frank has delivered a mixed fitness update ahead of his side’s trip to the north east. Brentford head to Newcastle sat five places and six points behind their hosts, but searching for a league double after their win at the Gtech Community Stadium back in December. Frank, however, has never seen his side win at St James’ Park, with tomorrow night’s game marking his fifth trip to Tyneside as manager.

However, five away league wins in a row will give his side tremendous confidence that they can end that streak and potentially take advantage of any post-Carabao Cup triumph hangover that may be present in Eddie Howe’s side.

Brentford injury update ahead of Newcastle United clash

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game, Frank confirmed that he would have Michael Kayode to pick from, but revealed that Mathias Jensen will miss out through illness. “The squad looks quite positive,” said Frank.

“Michael Kayode is back in, but Mathi [Jensen] is not ready yet. There was some illness there, which means he has missed some training.”

Frank also provided an update on a number of currently sidelined players, although none of them will be involved on Tyneside: “[Aaron] Hickey, Rico [Henry] and [Gustavo] Nunes all came through well, but it’s just too short for them to be involved in the Newcastle game.

“All three looked good and ticked the physical boxes. Rico is the one who is furthest ahead of the three - I think he is close to returning to the squad. It could be for Chelsea [on Sunday 6 April], but let’s see.

“Hickey is on track. He had some minor pain which limited his minutes; we’re being extra cautious.

“[Igor] Thiago is progressing, going a little bit slower, but progressing. He is building the muscle volume and strength around the knee to make sure he ticks all of the strength markers.

“He is running, and he is also part training, so it’s moving forward. Josh Dasilva is a little bit further off it than Igor.”

Fabio Carvalho, who moved to the London side from Liverpool in the summer, will also miss out on Wednesday and may not feature for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old famously netted a late, late winner for the Reds against the Magpies at Anfield back in August 2022.

Newcastle United injury news

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, will be without Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon for tomorrow’s game. Whilst the latter will miss out through suspension, the other three will all not feature through injury.

Hall, who has undergone an operation on a foot injury, will not play again this season whilst Lascelles faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the campaign as he recovers from an ACL injury. Botman, meanwhile, could be back fit in the coming weeks and is expected to feature in the Premier League run-in.