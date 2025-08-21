Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa remains a top target for the Magpies this summer.

Brentford have posted a major update from their training ground as Yoane Wissa is spotted back in training with Keith Andrews’ first-team. Wissa has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout the summer and reportedly told the Bees’ hierarchy that he would never play for them again if denied a move to St James’ Park.

Wissa was not included in Andrews’ first Premier League matchday squad of the season at the weekend as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Wissa, at that time, had been instructed to train away from his teammates amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

However, in a blink and you’ll miss it update on Brentford's Instagram page, a video of Wissa taking a shot in pre-season training indicates that the DR Congo international has been reintegrated into Andrews’ squad. Brentford face Aston Villa this weekend, seeking to put their defeat to Forest behind them in front of their own fans.

Whether Wissa is involved in that match remains to be seen, although a proposed move to Tyneside has seemingly stalled in recent days. Brentford remain determined to keep hold of Wissa, despite that stance reportedly easing a couple of weeks ago.

Newcastle United submitted a fresh bid for Wissa earlier this week, one reported to be worth £40m in all. However, that was swiftly rejected by the Bees.

Newcastle United’s striker search intensifying

After seeing that improved offer for Wissa being knocked back by Brentford, Newcastle United have reportedly shifted their attention elsewhere and now have a move for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen firmly in their sights. The Norwegian international scored 14 goals whilst on-loan at Molineux last season before that was turned into a permanent stay for £23m earlier this summer.

Wolves could more than double their money on the 25-year-old if the Magpies turn their interest into a concrete bid. Fresh reports from the Express and Star have revealed that Wolves face a ‘real fight’ to keep hold of the striker this summer and that the two clubs are just £5m apart in their valuations of the former Celta Vigo man.

Personal terms between the Magpies and Strand Larsen are not anticipated to be a problem if a fee between the two clubs can be agreed. Wolves, who have already lost Matheus Cunha to Manchester United this summer, will not want to lose their talisman, though and, much like Brentford, may be reluctant to sanction a deal that sees their star striker depart.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, need a striker as a priority following Wilson’s departure last month. The current situation involving Alexander Isak and his continued absence from first-team matters has also put further strain on the Magpies’ front line.

Anthony Gordon started as a makeshift striker at Villa Park on Saturday and whilst he and his teammates performed well, Newcastle were unable to turn their dominance into goals. That lack of clinical edge cost them two points in the midlands but may not have been an issue had they been able to call upon a recognised striker.