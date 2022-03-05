Ashworth resigned from his position at Brighton last month and will now take 'a similar role at another Premier League club’ following a period of gardening leave.

Newcastle, seeking to appoint a new director of football, were reportedly given permission to speak to Ashworth late last year and are expected to appoint the 50-year-old in the position.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is currently preparing his side to face Newcastle at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off). But he was still able to provide some good insight into what Newcastle and Eddie Howe in particular can expect from working with Ashworth.

“His role was about connecting the club,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference. “It was about using the academy, the recruitment department, analysis…all the different spokes of the wheel, shall we say, and connecting the club in a good way.

“From a head coach’s perspective, he was there to support and, at times, challenge and to help with anything, really. He was always there for that.

“He was very efficient, very intelligent. Good at his job.”

As for Howe, he is remaining tight-lipped on the potential appointment as his focus remains on keeping The Magpies in the Premier League. "Until something is official and done, I'm sure you'll be the first to hear of it,” he said during his pre-match press conference.

“We're working as we were until that [sporting director] appointment is made."

