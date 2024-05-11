Brighton boss makes ‘incredible’ Newcastle United and St James’ Park claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United v Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi has delivered his verdict on his side’s draw at St James’ Park.

Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United was a ‘fair result’ after Sean Longstaff’s goal just before half-time cancelled out Joel Veltman’s opener for the Seagulls. On a sunny and hot day in the north east, neither side was able to find a killer instinct and grab the three points.

The stats show the Magpies just shaded proceedings whilst the visitors largely had the most threatening attacks, particularly on the counter when possession had turned over. Ahead of the game, De Zerbi was very complimentary of St James’ Park and the atmosphere it generates on a matchday and the Italian repeated his praise following Saturday’s encounter.

De Zerbi told BBC Sport: "My conclusion is it was a fair result, we could win the game or lose the game. We suffered too much, especially in the second half, especially when the substitutions for us are two young players.

"I am very proud for the performance and we would like to finish the season in the first 10 places. All the problems we [have had] this season, it is a great result.

"It is important the point, especially in this stadium. I think St James' Park is the best stadium in the Premier League. I have twice been in this stadium and both times it was an incredible atmosphere. It is important now that we have two home games and we want to make our fans happy."