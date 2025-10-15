Brighton v Newcastle United: Injury news from Fabian Hurzeler’s side as six already ruled-out of Premier League return.

Brighton are currently sweating on the fitness of Diego Gomez after he suffered an injury whilst away on duty with Paraguay. Gomez moved to the Amex Stadium from MLS side Inter Miami in January and has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls this season.

Two of those appearances have come in the Carabao Cup - a competition that Gomez enjoys a simply stunning record in. In his two matches in that competition, Gomez has scored five goals.

That haul includes four strikes in their 6-0 triumph over Barnsley last month. Therefore, it would come as a major blow for Fabian Hurzeler if he doesn’t have the 22-year-old available to him at the weekend.

Gomez was substituted in the 53rd minute of Paraguay’s defeat to South Korea on Tuesday and left the pitch ‘in discomfort’ - according to Sussex World. A ‘thigh contusion’ was reported as the reason for Gomez’s withdrawal.

Gomez’s potential absence at the weekend adds to Hurzeler’s growing fitness concerns. Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) will miss out on Saturday, whilst it is expected that Jack Hinshelwood will also not feature after he suffered a ligament injury.

Brighton also have a number of doubts ahead of the visit of Newcastle United, with Kaoru Mitoma chief among their concerns. Mitoma didn’t feature in Brighton’s draw with Wolves before the international break and was not called-up to the Japan squad after picking up an injury against Chelsea last month.

The Seagulls will also monitor the fitness of Brajan Gruda who withdrew from Germany Under-21 duty through injury. Joel Veltman (calf) will also be assessed ahead of this weekend’s game.

Newcastle United injury news v Brighton

Newcastle United also have a number of injuries to deal with before their return to action. The Magpies will certainly be without Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento as they continue their respective recoveries from knee injuries.

Wissa, who is yet to make his debut for his new club, is expected to be back in action early next month and could return before the November international break. Livramento, meanwhile, was injured against Arsenal at the end of last month and was ruled-out of action for eight weeks.

The former Southampton man, therefore, could return towards the end of November. Newcastle United’s trip to Marseille in the Champions League has been pencilled in as a potential date for Livramento’s return to action.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hall will almost certainly miss Saturday’s trip to the Amex Stadium alongside Wissa and Livramento. Hall suffered a hamstring injury during their win over Union Saint-Gilloise and Eddie Howe revealed earlier this month that they are awaiting results on a scan to see the full extent of the issue, but stressed that Hall’s injury would not be a ‘short-term injury’.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is.” Howe said. “So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”