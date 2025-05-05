Getty Images

Brighton’s Mats Wieffer was ‘lucky’ to avoid a red card during his side’s draw with Newcastle United on Sunday - according to one former Premier League referee.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wieffer was booked in the first-half and was very fortunate not to receive a second yellow moments into the second period following a foul on Sandro Tonali. Despite the protests of Newcastle United players, Craig Pawson, who did not enjoy a very good afternoon on the south coast, allowed Wieffer to escape punishment for that tackle.

The Brighton man was very quickly substituted by Fabian Hurzeler in the minutes after the incident - maybe a hint from the home head coach that his player had got away with one. Certainly, a red card at that moment would have been a game changing call and one that could have completely turned the game on its head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wieffer and Brighton may feel that, on a day where they saw three penalties awarded against them by the referee, they deserved a slice of luck and, speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher admitted that the hosts were fortunate not to be reduced to ten men.

Dermot Gallagher’s red card verdict

Speaking alongside Jay Bothroyd and Sue Smith, Gallagher was asked for his view on the incident: “I think he gets lucky,” Gallagher responded.

“If he gets sent off, he can't complain, he's already had the yellow card. I think it's a reckless challenge, he's reaching for the ball, overstretches, catches Tonali.

“A minute later he gets subbed by his manager. I think that speaks volumes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher was then asked whether VAR could have recommended Pawson rewatches the incident for a potential straight red card for Wieffer. The referee could then award a yellow card based on what he saw, meaning Wieffer would have been handed his marching orders in any case.

However, Gallagher admitted that the tackle didn’t meet the threshold for a red card review: “As Jay [Bothroyd] alluded to, it wasn't enough for a red, was it? Once it's not enough for a red, the dilemma is that the VAR can't do a second yellow.

“It's got to be a straight red. As Jay said, if it's higher up, it could be a red card challenge.

“That was why they couldn't get involved. Yeah, and as Sue [Smith] said, a minute later the manager subs him, tells you everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were able to rescue a late point on Sunday courtesy of Alexander Isak’s penalty - one that was given after a handball in the Brighton box. Having been the third time Pawson had pointed to the spot during the match, the Swedish international did well to keep his composure and bury an effort past Bart Verbruggen to send the away end, many of whom had travelled the length of the country to cheer on their side, into ecstasy.

Newcastle now have a week to recover and prepare for the visit of Chelsea on Sunday in what will be a crucial game in the race for Champions League qualification. A win for the Magpies would see them end the day three points above the Blues with just two games of the season to go.