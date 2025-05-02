Brighton receive major triple boost ahead of Newcastle United clash as Eddie Howe sweats on fitness of key man
The Seagulls go in search of a third win in a row against Newcastle United when they host Eddie Howe’s side on Sunday (2pm kick-off). Having already defeated them in both Premier League and FA Cup action this season, Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be filled with confidence that they can triumph again at the Amex Stadium.
The Magpies, meanwhile, know a victory is a must if they want to keep their noses in front in the race for Champions League qualification. Brentford’s win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday night handed them the advantage - and they will be keen to capitalise on that this weekend.
Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle United, Hurzeler revealed that he will have key man Kaoru Mitoma among the players he can select from on Sunday. The Japanese international has struggled with a heel injury in recent times but, alongside Igor Julio and Adam Webster, is set to feature on Sunday.
“He’s an option," Hurzeler said on Mitoma. “He and the others have had a longer phase where they weren't able to play, but they're ready to start.
"The same for Igor. We have more options now. Adam Webster joined [in training] yesterday, so he will be also maybe be an option to be in the squad. Everything is looking a little bit more positive."
Mitoma’s presence in Sunday’s matchday squad will be a huge boost for the hosts who will have to deal without Joao Pedro as he serves the second match of a three game ban. The Brazilian, who was very close to moving to St James’ Park before his switch to the Amex Stadium, was sent off for violent conduct during their defeat to Brentford a fortnight ago.
Pedro’s fellow countryman, Joelinton, is also not expected to feature on Sunday having sustained a knee injury. Joelinton missed last weekend’s win over Ipswich Town, with Howe revealing on Saturday that he was set to see a specialist this week over the issue.
“[Joelinton] trained yesterday but just felt his knee wasn't 100% right,” Howe said on Saturday. “And that's the knee that he had an injury with earlier in the season. He's done brilliantly to play through the number of games that he has without being 100% fit.
“But he got to the point where he felt he needed a slight intervention. So let's keep our fingers crossed it's not serious.”
However, reports this week have indicated that the Brazilian has been advised to sit out the remaining four games of the season, beginning with Sunday’s trip to the south coast. Newcastle United have never won a Premier League game at the Amex Stadium and will have to deal without the physical presence of Joelinton in a midfield three which ranks as one of the very best in the division. Joe Willock, who was selected at St James’ Park last week, seems like the natural replacement.
