'Brilliant business!': Newcastle United fans are all saying the same after Ayoze Perez's stunning hat-trick

Ex-Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez netted a hat-trick for Leicester City against Southampton

The striker departed St James’s Park this summer, later being replaced by Joelinton, but fans have been left missing the Spaniard after his heroics.

Here’s what they’ve been saying on social media:

@UptoonFunk8 said: “So Ayoze Perèz got his first #NUFC hat-trick against Southampton. Last night Ayoze Perèz got his first Leicester hat-trick against Southampton. Loves playing against them.”

@GeordieSauga added: “Leicester beat Southampton 9-0 (Perez got a hatrick), a loss so bad that we are now out of the relegation zone. Our abysmal performance against Leicester doesn't seem quite as bad anymore”

@Tullxn posted: “Perez banging in a hat trick and joelinton has scored 1 goal in 9 games brilliant business from Newcastle”

@Ameelounufc commented: “Perez getting us out the relegation zone i miss you xoxoxox”

@BarberNich tweeted: “Genuinely happy to see ayoze Perez performing well , such an talented hard working player”

@J_Reid_91 added: “Perez helping lift #nufc out of the relegation zone with@LCFC. Great business by @NUFC knowing this would be the outcome and Bruce’s black and white army go marching on.”

@Thomasdockey09 said: “Delighted for Perez, hope him all the best at Leicester. Was a servant at our club that many took advantage”