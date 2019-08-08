'BRING HIM HOME': Newcastle United fans' emotional reaction to Andy Carroll link
It couldn’t happen, could it?
Well, according to several national and local reports Steve Bruce is trying to lure ex-Newcastle United star and fan favourite Andy Carroll back to St James’s Park with sources suggesting the England international free agent is desperate for the move to happen.
The deadline day reports sent Newcastle United fans into a frenzy with many desperate to see the Geordie-born forward return home to the North East.
Carroll, now 30-years-old, left his boyhood club in 2011, making the switch to Liverpool in a huge £35m move. Since then, the powerhouse striker has struggled with injuries, leading West Ham to release him at the end of last season.
Scroll down to see how Newcastle United fans reacted to the news.