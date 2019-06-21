Bristol City issue 'hands off' warning amid Newcastle United interest in defender
Championship outfit Bristol City are set to dig in their heels this summer when it comes to reported Newcastle United target Adam Webster.
United have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, with a bid of around £12million rumoured to be enough to seal the deal for the former Ipswich Town defender.
And, speaking to Bristol Live, Lee Johnson says he has no intention of letting the England youth international go.
When asked about the deal, Johnson said: “No, no, no, no, no, no.
"I think the first port of call is that we understand the speculation because he's a fantastic player.
"Our stance is that we don't want to lose Adam Webster. You can never say never in football. But if you look at the values for other players flying around that sort of figure would be vastly undervaluing him from where I would see it.
"But I don't even want to talk about our best players leaving."
Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Watford, Burnley, Wolves and Southampton are also interested.