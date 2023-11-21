Newcastle United injuries: Here is some early team news ahead of the return of Premier League action against Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United are hoping to welcome some players back from injury when they host Chelsea this weekend.

Newcastle's list of injuries, doubts and unavailable players heading into the match at St James' Park stood at 13 players at one stage - over half of Eddie Howe's 25-man squad.

But The Magpies are hoping to welcome at least three players back from injury concerns this weekend with Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar making good progress over the international break and Alexander Isak in line to return after a month on the sidelines with a groin issue.

Bruno Guimaraes is also set to return from suspension after missing the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League.

Guimaraes is one of a number of Newcastle players representing their respective nations during the international break. Almiron and Callum Wilson have already been forced to withdraw from the Paraguay and England squads due to injury while Kieran Trippier left the England camp due to a 'personal issue'.

Howe will be hoping his international players return to the club unscathed this week in preparation for Chelsea.

Newcastle lost their last two matches heading into the international break and will be looking to bounce back on home turf this weekend.

Here is Newcastle United's injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

Fabian Schar (hamstring) Fabian Schar went down and received treatment in Newcastle's previous match against Bournemouth but was able to see out the match. He has since joined up with the Switzerland squad on international duty but was rested for the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel on Wednesday and Kosovo on Saturday but has returned to full training. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Alexander Isak (groin) Isak limped off against Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park last month after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn't thought to be serious, the Sweden international has missed the last five matches and is expected to return after the November international break after being spotted back on the grass. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Bruno Guimaraes (suspension) Bruno Guimaraes served his yellow card suspension against Bournemouth and is back available to play Chelsea on Saturday. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11