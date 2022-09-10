The Magpies have made a decent start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with seven points from their opening six games – winning one, drawing four and losing one.

But they have been without several key players in recent weeks due to injury.

Following last weekend’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked whether his side would have won the game with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in the side.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“Hypothetical, but yeah, we’ve got a higher chance of winning the game, because they’re top-quality players,” Howe responded. “You take those three players out of any team, the team will suffer.

"That’s why they’re so important to us. In a game like today, you’re at home and looking for that moment of magic and brilliance to win us the game. I thought the moments were there, it was just the finish that was missing. It just wasn’t going to go in.”

Fortunately, the three injuries are understood to be short-term with Howe hoping to welcome the players back soon.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and potential return dates…

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes – hamstring

The Brazilian midfielder has missed Newcastle's last three Premier League matches after picking up a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers.

He is close to returning to first-team action and has been called-up to the Brazil squad to face Ghana during the international break later this month, suggesting he is nearing full fitness.

What has been said

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes waves to fans at the end of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

Guimaraes was unsure if he would be ready for the trip to West Ham United prior to its postponement as he told NUFC TV: “I’ve been working hard for this.

“It’s my goal, but I don’t know if I’ll be ready. I know I need to answer this question for many fans today. I’m doing my best to be ready as much as possible.”

Potential return date

17/09: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Allan Saint-Maximin – hamstring

The French winger suffered a slight hamstring issue following his stunning late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

He has since missed Newcastle’s last two Premier League matches and has spent time in Monaco to work on his rehab.

What has been said

Howe revealed that Saint-Maximin was ‘close’ to returning for Newcastle, stating: “There is no muscle pull with Allan, it’s more just a bit of swelling. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long.”

Potential return date

17/09: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Callum Wilson – hamstring

Wilson picked up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City last month.

Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, it’s a frustrating start to the season for the striker who missed half of last season due to injury.

The 30-year-old has two goals in three appearances for Newcastle so far this season but hasn’t trained with the first team recently due to his hamstring issue.

What has been said

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson said: “Yeah, I had a little setback [which is] disappointing, because I started the season well – I felt like I’d found my form and rhythm.

"It’s only a couple of weeks, but it’s just a couple of weeks that I ain’t got to lose. Especially last year, having the Achilles issue, and now the little tweak in my hamstring.”

Howe claims Wilson is ‘slightly behind’ Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin in his recovery.

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

Howe confirmed last month that Shelvey was facing 12 weeks on the sidelines but admitted that he plans to name the midfielder in his 25-man Premier League squad.

“He’s doing well, pleased with his progress,” Howe said. “Jonjo’s absolutely determined to come back as quickly as possible, which is great for us.

"So he’s pushing himself within the safe boundaries we’ve given him. But yeah, he’s naturally very keen to return. Football’s Jonjo’s life. Training is his life.”

Last week How added: "Bruno, Callum, Maxi, Jonjo, they’re massive players for us, and we’d love to get a couple back soon.”

Potential return date

12/11: Chelsea (H)

Karl Darlow – ankle

This week, it was revealed that goalkeeper Karl Darlow suffered an ankle ligament injury in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

What has been said

Howe hasn’t spoken to the media since the news of Darlow’s injury but commented ahead of fellow goalkeeper Martin Dubravka’s loan departure last month: “I certainly back Karl Darlow. I have no issue with Karl or Martin, they are two very good goalkeepers. Karl did very well against Tranmere recently and showed his experience and value to the squad.”

Potential return date

02/01: Arsenal (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date