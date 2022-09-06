Guimaraes has missed the last three Premier League games for Newcastle while Saint-Maximin hasn’t been seen in action since his stunning late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

United head coach Eddie Howe said last week that the pair were ‘close’ to being back available for selection while Callum Wilson, also nursing a hamstring issue, is ‘slightly behind’.

Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Bruno Guimaraes (right). (photo: Getty Images)

With Newcastle’s players given a short break following a hectic run of fixtures, Saint-Maximin has used the time to travel out to Monaco to focus on his rehab.

The Frenchman has been working with sports physio Alexandre Baccili and has shared posts showing himself performing rehabilitation exercises along with the captions ‘rehab in progress’ and ‘let’s start to push’.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes has remained on Tyneside as he looks to get back to full fitness in time for a reunion with his former teammate Lucas Paqueta, who recently signed for West Ham. The Brazilian posted an encouraging update on Instagram stating: “Another week to be better than the last one! Focus on the job.”

And Howe is hopeful of having the pair back for the trip to the London Stadium this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

“We probably need that little break, hopefully to welcome a couple of players back,” Howe said. “There’s obviously no guarantee with that, because we’ve got training to do, but we’ve missed the individuals concerned.