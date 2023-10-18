Newcastle United’s players have finished their final round of fixtures during the international break ahead of the return to Premier League action.

Newcastle’s seven players on international duty now return to the club ahead of Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

It has been an eventful international break for The Magpies players, some for the wrong reasons as Alexander Isak was forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury before a terrorist incident saw Sweden’s match at Belgium abandoned at half-time. Sandro Tonali withdrew from the Italy squad following an investigation probe into alleged illegal betting.

If found guilty, the Newcastle midfielder could be facing a lengthy ban.

On a more positive note, Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier helped England secure Euro 2024 qualification with a win over Italy.

Meanwhile in South America, it was a disappointing intrernational break for Bruno Guimaraes and Brazil while Miguel Almiron experienced mixed fortunes with Paraguay.

Fabian Schar was in action for Switzerland over the weekend while Martin Dubravka played twice for Slovakia.

Summer signings Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall both represented England at Under-21s and Under-20s level respectively while a number of Newcastle academy players were also called-up by their national teams at youth level.

Here is a round-up of the international break for all of Newcastle United’s players...

1 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. Sweden beat Moldova 3-1 on Thursday and their match at Belgium was abandoned at half-time after two Sweden fans were shot dead before the match. Isak was quick to express his ‘heartbreak’ on social media by sharing the Swedish national team’s announcement of the news. Photo Sales

2 . Sandro Tonali - Italy Tonali has withdrawn from the Italy squad due an investigation probe from Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office. Were beaten 3-1 by England on Tuesday after beating Malta 4-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers over the weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes started for Brazil in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Venezuela on, October 13. Things got worse in Uruguay as the Newcastle midfielder started the 2-0 defeat on Wednesday morning. Photo Sales