Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon are still at risk of a Premier League ban despite keeping their discipline in check in recent weeks.

Gordon and Guimaraes could face each other when England host Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening (7pm kick-off).

The Magpies return from the international break against West Ham United next Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) with Guimaraes on nine yellow cards and Gordon on eight. Another yellow card for Guimaraes will see him handed a two-match suspension.

But the Brazilian has managed to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's last seven league matches since picking up his ninth yellow card in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in January. While Guimaraes has kept his discipline in recent weeks while under threat of a ban, he still has to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's next four league matches to escape punishment.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "I think he's managed [the threat of suspension] really well so far and has been his normal self.

"He hasn't, for me, looked like it's conscious in his mind when he's playing because I don't think it can be. He's played with discipline and done a great job for the team."

A yellow card against West Ham would rule Guimaraes out for the upcoming Premier League matches against Everton and Fulham. Anthony Gordon is also at risk of a two-match ban after picking up his eighth booking of the season with a stoppage-time foul in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa in January.

But he would need two more yellow cards in Newcastle's next four league matches to be suspended.

Guimaraes and Gordon have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.

Now Newcastle have played 28 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.

Guimares and Gordon are the only players who have a chance of being hit with a yellow card suspension with no other players receiving more than five bookings so far this season.

Here's how many yellow cards Newcastle player have picked up in the Premier League this season...

Bruno Guimaraes - 9 bookings Just one booking away from a two match suspension but has managed to go 10 games without being booked in all competitions since his ninth yellow against Manchester City in January.

Anthony Gordon - 8 bookings Missed one match all season for Newcastle United and that was due to suspension after picking up five bookings. Will be hoping to avoid a second suspension.

Joelinton - 5 bookings Was booked 12 times last season and handed two suspensions but has managed to avoid any suspensions so far this season. Currently injured.