Bruno Guimaraes has avoided an unlikely Premier League ban for Newcastle United following Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Guimaraes made it 12 games without a yellow card in the league for The Magpies. After avoiding a two-match ban by getting through the win over Tottenham Hotspur without being shown a caution, the Brazilian has now avoided a potential three-match ban.

Any player shown 10 yellow cards before and including a club’s 32nd league game is handed a two-match ban. Guimaraes picked up his ninth booking of the season in Newcastle’s 21st league game against Manchester City in January before going 11 games without a further yellow to pass the 32-game threshold and avoid a ban.

It was joked that the midfielder would celebrate avoiding a ban by going on a booking spree in Newcastle’s final matches of the campaign. But that would have been ill-advised as Guimaraes was still in with a chance of picking up 15 yellow cards which would have led to a three-match ban for the start of next season.

But by avoiding a booking in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, Guimaraes is no longer at risk of a three-match ban with the most bookings he can accumulate this season now 14.

Guimaraes previously served a one-match ban earlier in the season for picking up five yellow cards in Newcastle’s opening 19 league matches. Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier also served a one-match ban for the same offence.

Next up for Newcastle is a home match against Sheffield United on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to get their European push back on track after a disappointing midweek result.

