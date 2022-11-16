Bruno Guimaraes’ blunt Cristiano Ronaldo view after Newcastle United transfer links

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle in January when the club were deep in relegation trouble. Since then, an incredible turn in form has seen The Magpies avoid the drop and start the 2022-23 season brilliantly as they sit third during the World Cup break.

Both Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle from top European sides in Lyon and Atletico Madrid with the club sitting 19th in the table. Despite the very real threat of relegation, both players did not seek any form of relegation clause in their contract.

And in the eyes of Guimaraes, that mentality in terms of buying into the project at Newcastle is a crucial requirement for incoming players.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) fights for the ball with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 16, 2022. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“The way I agreed to come to the club was also something remarkable,” the 25-year-old said. “Today anyone wants to come to Newcastle, the richest team in the world, but I arrived with the team doing bad, pointed out as virtually relegated.

"Trippier and I were the first to believe in the project, so fans have a special affection.”

When Newcastle were first taken over last year, they were speculatively linked with moves for some of the world’s top players. But rather than make any sensational big money signings, The Magpies’ approach has been more measured and pragmatic as the side have continued to improve.

Still, that hasn’t stopped big names being linked with potential moves to the club. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had spoken to Newcastle regarding a potential January move.

The Portuguese icon is seeking an exit from Manchester United after falling out of favour at the club. The 37-year-old has criticised the club and its owners in a revealing interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

But Guimaraes namechecked Ronaldo – as well as his Brazil team-mate Neymar – as the type of players Newcastle aren't looking to sign at the moment.