Newcastle United contract lengths revealed after Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson & Fabian Schar deals - photos
Newcastle United contracts: Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier an co contract length revealed after Fabian Schar agrees an extension.
Newcastle United have recently confirmed an extension to Fabian Schar's contract until 2025.
The Swiss centre-back's deal was set to expire at the end of the season, leaving Newcastle vulnerable to losing the defender to pre-contract agreements with foreign sides this January. But the 32-year-old has been tied down for another year at St James' Park.
Schar's extension follows new deals for the likes of Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes that have already been competed this season. But there are still several members of the Newcastle squad whose current contracts are set to expire in the summer.
Newcastle may refrain from offering new deals for some of those players while Eddie Howe has already expressed his intention to keep Jamaal Lascelles on Tyneside despite the United captain's contract ending in the summer.
In contrast to those whose deals expire in 2024, Newcastle also have a number of players tied down for the foreseeable future. The longest any player currently contracted to Newcastle is tied down for is a further four-and-a-half-years, running to the summer of 2028.
Fortunately, quite a few of those include Newcastle's most valuable assets.
Here is the list of players contracted to Newcastle United listed in order of when their current deals expire...