Newcastle United news: Tottenham Hotspur are up next for Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park as they continue their defence of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup defence continues on Wednesday night when they host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Seven decades of hurt ended in March when Eddie Howe’s side defeated Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup and secure their first major domestic honour since 1955.

Their crowning moment was sealed when Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lifted the trophy high into the Wembley sky. Defeating Bradford City in the last round was a major banana skin avoided, but Premier League opposition this week will provide a stern test of their credentials.

Spurs, meanwhile, also ended their trophy drought last season as they lifted the Europa League, over a decade and a half since their last major trophy. Both clubs will be desperate to progress on Wednesday night and taste yet more glory - aiming to build on memorable campaigns last season.

Bruno Guimaraes makes Carabao Cup trophy statement

For many Newcastle United fans, winning one trophy was unthinkable - two would just be pure greed. However, their captain is targeting yet more success and believes that his teammates have the capabilities to back-up last season’s triumph at Wembley with yet more magical memories.

“It means a lot,” Guimaraes said when asked about the Carabao Cup. “We want to keep making history.

“We went 70 years without a win, but we can make it two in two. It’s a big possibility, a big opportunity, so we don’t want to miss it.

“It’s going to be a big game for us and we hope we’re going be ready for taking advantage in the game. It’s a big moment, and even more because we won last season. We want to do it again, keep making history against a great and very focused team.”

For so long, winning a major domestic honour was the ultimate goal of numerous Newcastle United teams and managers. Eddie Howe’s side have now achieved that, with their names etched into the club’s history.

However, to become the true elite team and club that has been promised and demanded by their owners they now need to regularly be coming away from Wembley with silverware in hand. To do that this season, though, they will again have to prove themselves against top-flight opposition.

Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Brentford, Arsenal and Liverpool were all defeated in last season’s competition, whilst they also claimed the scalps of Manchester City and Manchester United in the previous campaign before falling to the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Spurs, the only one of the traditional ‘big six’ clubs that Newcastle United have not faced in this competition under Howe, will head to the north east full of confidence that they can progress in a competition they last won in 2008.

