The Brazilian midfielder has missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury.

But he has arrived at St James’s Park ahead of The Magpies’ Premier League encounter with The Cherries (3pm kick-off).

Guimaraes confirmed his fitness ahead of the team news being announced with a matchday Twitter image accompanied by the caption: “Is that what you wanted ? Let’s go @NUFC.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...