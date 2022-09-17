Bruno Guimaraes confirms big Newcastle United team news with eight-word message before Bournemouth
Bruno Guimaraes is part of the Newcastle United matchday squad to face Bournemouth this afternoon
The Brazilian midfielder has missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury.
But he has arrived at St James’s Park ahead of The Magpies’ Premier League encounter with The Cherries (3pm kick-off).
Guimaraes confirmed his fitness ahead of the team news being announced with a matchday Twitter image accompanied by the caption: “Is that what you wanted ? Let’s go @NUFC.”
Most Popular
Team news will be announced at 2pm to confirm the 24-year-old’s place in the Eddie Howe’s side as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.