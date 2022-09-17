News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes confirms big Newcastle United team news with eight-word message before Bournemouth

Bruno Guimaraes is part of the Newcastle United matchday squad to face Bournemouth this afternoon

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 1:38 pm

The Brazilian midfielder has missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury.

But he has arrived at St James’s Park ahead of The Magpies’ Premier League encounter with The Cherries (3pm kick-off).

Guimaraes confirmed his fitness ahead of the team news being announced with a matchday Twitter image accompanied by the caption: “Is that what you wanted ? Let’s go @NUFC.”

Team news will be announced at 2pm to confirm the 24-year-old’s place in the Eddie Howe’s side as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

