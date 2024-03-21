Bruno Guimaraes is with the Brazil squad preparing to face England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (7pm kick-off).

Guimaraes is set to feature for Brazil while his Newcastle United team-mate Anthony Gordon could be handed his first England cap against the five-time world champions. The 23-year-old winger has been in fine form for Newcastle this season with 10 goals and seven assists seeing him earn a first call-up to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad.

And Guimaraes was full of praise for Gordon ahead of the Newcastle duo's reunion at Wembley this weekend.

"He has been amazing," Guimaraes said during a pre-match press conference. "He's so quick and when we get the ball to him we know he will do something special.

"No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him, he has been unbelievable for us, always scoring and giving some assists. He deserves to be there and he's a lovely guy as well so I'm very happy for him.

"I hope he can get some minutes in the England squad and for me, playing against him will be massive for us both and the club as well."

Following injuries to Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Tino Livramento, Gordon is the only Newcastle player in the current England squad. While the 23-year-old will be hoping to impress Southgate ahead of the 2024 European Championships in Germany, Guimaraes will also be looking to make his mark for Brazil under new manager Dorival Júnior.

1 . Anthony Gordon - England Gordon has been called-up to the England squad for the first time for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and March 26. Photo Sales

2 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes is back with the Brazil squad for the upcoming friendlies against England and Spain. Photo Sales

3 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Isak is back with the Sweden squad for the friendly matches against Portugal and Albania. Photo: Linnea Rheborg Photo Sales