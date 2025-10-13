Brazilian media drop major Bruno Guimaraes claim as £13m Newcastle United offer made

William Osula of Newcastle United celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly been offered a new deal at Newcastle United with his current contract expiring in June 2028.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly been offered a bumper new contract by Newcastle United.

That’s according to Brazilian publication UOL, with Newcastle wanting to tie down their captain to a new long-term deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes joined Newcastle in January 2022 from Ligue 1 side Lyon in a deal worth £40million. The Brazilian joined a relegation-threatened United side as one of the club’s first signings under the new ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

After initially being made to wait to make his full debut for Newcastle, Guimaraes earned his place in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up and hasn’t looked back since.

The midfielder played a key role in Newcastle’s survival with five goals in 17 appearances during his first half-season before building on that by helping The Magpies finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League in his first full season on Tyneside.

Guimaraes has been virtually ever-present for Newcastle since coming into the side, quickly becoming a fan favourite at St James’ Park. And that has only strengthened over the past 12 months or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign, which saw Newcastle finish seventh in the Premier League and miss out on European football, Guimaraes was named as the club’s new captain.

The Brazilian’s first season with the armband would prove to be the best in Newcastle’s modern history as Guimaraes led the side to a first domestic trophy in 70 years, lifting the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Liverpool before securing Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons.

Guimaraes has carried the positive momentum from last season into the current campaign with two goals already this season, including a stunning strike against Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League.

It was Guimaraes’ 23rd Premier League goal for the club in his 163rd appearance; no current Newcastle player has scored more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

NUFC offer Bruno Guimaraes bumper new contract

Guimaraes is already amongst Newcastle’s highest earners, having signed a five-year contract extension in October 2023 reportedly worth £160,000-a-week.

That contract included a £100million release clause that could only be triggered in June 2024. After a period of speculation surrounding his future, no club triggered Guimaraes’ release clause and he was later named as Newcastle’s captain ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Guimaraes’ current deal runs until June 2028, but reports from Brazil claim Newcastle are looking to tie the midfielder down to a new five-year deal worth £13million a year or £250,000-a-week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal would see Newcastle break its existing wage structure and could lead to further lucrative contracts being agreed.

Bruno Guimaraes ‘enjoying’ life at Newcastle United

Ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League match against Barcelona last month, Guimaraes was asked about life in Newcastle.

“I think things are a bit different now,” Guimaraes admitted. “I’ve never really had it where I can go to a restaurant and not have to pay the bill! I’m enjoying it.

“To be honest, I never really thought all of this would happen when I first signed for the club. I am always very thankful for my job and my team-mates, but things have been very, very good. Better than I thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just really enjoying it, and whenever I pull the shirt on, I try to play like a Geordie, doing everything I can to help the club and the city.

“We have been together for three-and-a-half years now. Everything has been amazing for the club, and hopefully that can continue.”