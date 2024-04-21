Newcastle United head into the final six games of the Premier League season finally without any players at risk of suspension.

Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon had been walking disciplinary tightropes for months having picked up nine and eight Premier League bookings respectively. Guimaraes had to go 11 games without a booking after picking up his ninth yellow card of the campaign against Manchester City in January.

And he did just that by avoiding a yellow against Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League to surpass the 32-game threshold. Any player who picks up 10 bookings before and including a club’s 32nd league match is handed a two-match ban.

Both Guimaraes and Gordon served one-match bans earlier in the season along with Kieran Trippier for picking up five bookings inside Newcastle’s opening 19 league matches. During the 4-3 win over West Ham United, Gordon stumbled upon a loophole to help him avoid a second suspension.

Gordon was shown his ninth yellow card of the season in the match, meaning he would have to avoid another yellow card in Newcastle’s next three games against Everton, Fulham and Spurs or else face a two-match suspension. Instead, the winger picked up a second yellow card and was sent off against The Hammers.

He was handed a one-match suspension which he served against Everton but his yellow card tally dropped back down to eight as a result.

Now, any player who picks up 15 yellow cards by the end of the season is handed a three-match suspension which can carry over into the next season. No Premier League player has ever picked up more than 14 yellow cards over the course of a single season.

Guimaraes would have to be booked in every single one of Newcastle’s remaining matches in order to break that record and face a three-match ban for the start of next season.

According to FA rules, a player who receives 20 bookings during a single season will be subject to a misconduct charge and likely face an extended ban.

No other Newcastle player has picked up more than five bookings this season with Gordon the only player to be sent off so far.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Crystal Palace on April 24 (8pm kick-off) as they eye a third successive league win.

Here’s every Newcastle United player to have picked up a Premier League booking this season...

