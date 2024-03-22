Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly set to start for Brazil against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening (7pm kick-off).

Guimaraes could face Newcastle United team-mate Anthony Gordon, who will be hoping to earn his first England cap in the friendly match.

And according to Globo Esporte, Guimaraes will be named in manager new Dorival Junior's first ever Brazil starting line-up this weekend. Brazil have been preparing for the match at Arsenal's training ground this week, where Dorival Junior outlined his starting line-up for the match. Guimaraes will start as part of a Premier League midfield trio alongside West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, who could make his senior debut for Brazil's national team. Globo Esporte also mentioned Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz was 'tested' in the side in place of Joao Gomes during the session.

Newcastle are one of only four teams to have representatives in both camps heading into the match. Real Madrid (Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo), Tottenham Hotspur (Richarlison and James Maddison) and West Ham (Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen) are the other three.

On the prospect of playing against Gordon at Wembley, Guimaraes told reporters during a pre-match press conference: "No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him, he has been unbelievable for us, always scoring and giving some assists. He deserves to be there and he's a lovely guy as well so I'm very happy for him.

"I hope he can get some minutes in the England squad and for me, playing against him will be massive for us both and the club as well."