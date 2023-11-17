Newcastle United internationals: A number of players have been in action already this week.

A number of Newcastle United players have already been in action on international duty this week.

14 players contracted to the club were called up to their respective nations during the November international break. Two have been forced to withdraw due to injury while several have already played as the Euro 2024 qualifiers come to a head.

But this week has so far brought mixed fortunes for the Newcastle players who have played so far, with more in action over the weekend.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrated his 26th birthday this week but Brazil's World Cup qualifier woes continued as they lost consecutive qualifier games for the first time in their history in what has been a disastrous qualifying campaign so far.

The Magpies will be hoping all of their international players come through the break unscathed as head coach Eddie Howe manages a 'bizarre' injury crisis back on Tyneside. Newcastle currently have 14 first-team players nursing injuries or unavailable to play heading into the side's next Premier League match at home to Chelsea following the international break.

Any further injuries would come as a significant blow to Howe's already threadbare squad.

Seven different nations will be represented by current Newcastle players during the break while one of the club's loan players has also received an international call-up.

Here are Newcastle United's players called up to their respective nations for the November international break...

1 . Kieran Trippier (England) Kieran Trippier is back with England again for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. England secured their place at next summer's tournament in Germany during the previous international break.

2 . Callum Wilson (England) Callum Wilson was called up to the England squad after scoring seven Premier League goals in five starts for Newcastle United this season but has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

3 . Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) Miguel Almiron was called up to the Paraguay squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia but has been forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury. Paraguay drew 0-0 against Chile on Friday morning.