Guimaraes’ signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Newcastle last January and is among the top earners at the club. But the Brazilian’s impact on Tyneside over the past 13 months has surpassed most expectations and has even turned the heads of many big clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid looked at Guimaraes as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who joined Manchester United in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to IG Esporte in Brazil, the 25-year-old is in talks with Newcastle regarding a new deal which would involve a significant pay rise and an extension beyond June 2026.

When asked about Real Madrid's interest earlier in the season, Guimaraes responded: “It’s nice, Real Madrid is the best team in the world so it’s nice. It was just a conversation but it’s nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just enjoying playing here [at Newcastle], I think the crowd love me and they love the crowd and I feel really at home here in the energy.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on January 15, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want to keep going and to be a legend here, could be great.

"We need to keep going, it’s just the beginning of a new project. This will be one of the best projects in the world, I believe this is just the beginning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 27, Guimaraes posted a cryptic tweet featuring only the eyes and smiling face emojis, causing fans to speculate over a possible new deal. The player’s agent, Alexis Malavolta, also teased potential news at the same time but no further announcement has been made.