The Brazilian midfielder was a potential doubt for Newcastle’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the birth of his son, Matteo, earlier this weekend.

But Guimaraes has suggested that he is available to play as he posted a pre-match tweet stating: “With you @NUFC. Let’s do this!”

Although it’s not clear whether the 24-year-old means ‘with you’ in a physical or spiritual sense, his availablity would come as a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s midfield with Joelinton a major doubt with a knee injury and Joe Willock recovering from a recent illness.