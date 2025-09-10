Newcastle United v Wolves: Bruno Guimaraes has completed international duty with Brazil ahead of the return of Premier League football.

Eddie Howe will finally have his Newcastle United squad all together in one place this week ahead of the return of the Premier League. The Magpies host Wolves on Saturday searching for their first win of the season and without the distraction of a transfer window rumbling on in the background.

For the first time, Howe will now be able to see the whole of his squad in training as they prepare for a crucial period of Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches. Howe will need the whole of his squad to contribute in the next few weeks as they look to attack these competitions.

He will also need his leaders to stand up and be counted after a turbulent summer which saw the departure of a number of influential figures. Callum Wilson, who was part of the club’s leadership group, confirmed his exit in July whilst Sean Longstaff, one of the club’s longest-serving players, was sold to Leeds United.

Bruno Guimaraes enjoyed a very impressive first season as team captain, helping deliver silverware and Champions League football back to Tyneside, but he now faces a major test to lead a new-look Magpies side to even more success. Howe, meanwhile, may have a fresh problem with his captain to deal with - and it is something that has happened completely out of his control.

Eddie Howe’s fresh Bruno Guimaraes ‘problem’

Throughout his time on Tyneside, one of Guimaraes’ major assets has been his availability. Since making his debut in February 2022, the Brazilian has missed just eight matches in all competitions, with five of those enforced due to suspension.

His availability has meant that Howe has been able to consistently rely on Guimaraes to be the linchpin of his midfield and build around him. Even during their cursed end to 2023 where injuries struck across the team, Guimaraes was always there and available.

This season, Guimaraes will undoubtedly remain the key to success for the Magpies, but his minutes need to be monitored to ensure he does not burn out, particularly after long trips away on international break. Guimaraes was the last of Howe’s squad to complete international duty this week and will return to the north east following a gruelling match against Bolivia - one that was played at an altitude of 4,088m above sea level.

That kind of game will sap the energy out of any player and particularly an all-action midfielder like Guimaraes. Additionally, Guimaraes was the only outfield player to start both of Brazil’s games during the break.

No fan, well, certainly no Newcastle United fan, wants to head to St James’ Park at the weekend and see Guimaraes’ name not on the teamsheet. Players like Guimaraes are the reason people fall in love with football after all.

However, with such a gruelling international period behind him and a crucial few weeks to come, beginning with a clash against Barcelona just five days after the visit of Vitor Pereira’s side, Howe may be forced to address Guimaraes’ workload before his minutes become a problem.