That’s the view of Eddie Howe ahead of a tough run of games for the relegation-threatened club.

Guimaraes has made four substitute’s appearances since joining Newcastle from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons.

The 24-year-old impressed in a 26-minute cameo in a 2-0 win over Brentford last weekend, but Howe, reluctant to change a winning team, is unlikely to start the Brazil international against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park tomorrow.

Howe, instead, is expected to stick with his three-man midfield of Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, though he will have to rotate his team over a run of three away games in eight days later this month.

“I think Bruno understands,” said Howe. “He’s come into a team that’s doing very well. Because of our season, and the way it’s unfolded, I have been reluctant to make too many changes when we’re in a good moment.

“But I get the question, he’s not going to want to sit and watch for a long period of time. He’s going to want to play.

“The amount of games we’ve got coming up in this short period, he’ll get his opportunity. It’s then up to him to play so well that I don’t want to take him out.”

Bruno Guimaraes throws his shirt to fans at Brentford last weekend.

Guimaraes’ passing game will be fundamental to the team’s identity going forward, according Howe.

"We’ve highlighted that, longer term, we want to have more of the ball, and play in a slightly different style than we are currently,” said United’s head coach.

“That will take time to evolve into. Bruno, I see, being a huge part of that. I’m looking forward to seeing more of him. He does play in a slightly different way, a more controlling way. He’s a very creative passer, and played two or three balls last week that were excellent.

“I have been really pleased with the brief time we’ve seen him on the pitch.”

On the this month's fixture list, Howe added: “We’ve worked towards this period. The number of away games we have is a slight concern. We have to get through that period.”

