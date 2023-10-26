‘I think’ - Bruno Guimaraes gives honest assessment of Newcastle United’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund
Bruno Guimaraes took to social media to react to Newcastle United’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.
It was Newcastle’s first defeat in nine matches, first Champions League defeat of the season and first European defeat at St James’ Park since 2003 as Felix Nmecha scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.
As Newcastle chased an equaliser after the break, Callum Wilson saw a close-range effort saved by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal before the Magpies No. 9 and Anthony Gordon were denied by the crossbar in the closing stages.
The home side also was 61% of the ball at St James’ Park but weren’t able to find the net in front of their own fans for the first time this season.
After the match, Guimaraes felt his side were unfortunate to have lost.
The Brazilian posted on social media: “Very disappointed with the score tonight! I think we deserved more! No time to be sad we move on! Howay the lads.”
Newcastle move on quickly amid a hectic fixture schedule as they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side then face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup before welcoming Arsenal to St James’ Park back in the league.
After that, The Magpies travel to Germany for the reverse fixture of their Champions League group stage clash with Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on November 7 (5:45pm kick-off).