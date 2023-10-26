Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was Newcastle’s first defeat in nine matches, first Champions League defeat of the season and first European defeat at St James’ Park since 2003 as Felix Nmecha scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.

As Newcastle chased an equaliser after the break, Callum Wilson saw a close-range effort saved by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal before the Magpies No. 9 and Anthony Gordon were denied by the crossbar in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side also was 61% of the ball at St James’ Park but weren’t able to find the net in front of their own fans for the first time this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the match, Guimaraes felt his side were unfortunate to have lost.

The Brazilian posted on social media: “Very disappointed with the score tonight! I think we deserved more! No time to be sad we move on! Howay the lads.”

Newcastle move on quickly amid a hectic fixture schedule as they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side then face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup before welcoming Arsenal to St James’ Park back in the league.