Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed a key clause in Bruno Guimaraes’ contract.

Guimaraes signed a new contract at Newcastle last year which runs until June 2028 and includes a £100million release clause. But Howe confirmed that the release clause can only be triggered by clubs before the end of June.

After that, Newcastle will have full control over the Brazilian’s transfer fee. While initially being coy on Guimaraes’ contract situation, Howe revealed it was a ‘well planned’ decision by the club to include a time-sensitive release clause.

“I’m aware of his contractual status, but it’s not something I focus on,” Howe said, before adding: “Having that [£100million release clause expire at the end of June] was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there is a finish point.

“We don’t want the constant speculation, I don’t think that’s healthy for the player or for us.” Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League as well as Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. But Howe’s message surrounding the player remained consistent.

“When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about [the speculation linking him with moves],” he admitted. “I think it goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are.

“We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing. His form has been very good.

“He seems very happy and settled. He will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that. We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

In a world where Newcastle’s transfer spending is shackled by the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, selling ‘big name’ players will remain a possibility should the club look to unlock its ability to spend.

And it’s a possibility Howe couldn’t rule out.

“These ‘big names’ are the talk of everything but I don’t know what’s going to happen this summer,” he added. “Whatever happens, we can fight, live again and create a slightly different team.”