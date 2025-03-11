Bruno Guimaraes helped Newcastle United get back to winning ways with his third goal of the season at West Ham United on Monday night.

Guimaraes’ close-range volley from Harvey Barnes’ cross saw Newcastle end a two-match losing run and bounce back up to sixth in the Premier League table heading into the final 10 games of the campaign. But before that, Newcastle have the not-so-small matter of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to come at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

The Brazilian is set to lead the team out as The Magpies look to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought and win the first League Cup in the club’s history.

And Monday’s scrappy win at the London Stadium was just what the side needed heading into the weekend.

“Massive win, I think we want to fight for the Champions League again,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “It was a big win for us.

“Good to keep the clean sheet. Get the confidence back before the final. Massive win and happy for the team's performance.

“When we play like that, we show the character of the team. We can beat any team in the world. We just have to be consistent. We keep the clean sheet, we could score more goals, but the most important thing is the three points tonight."

On his goal, Guimaraes added: “The gaffer has given me more freedom to be in the box. Today it was a good goal. We worked that hard, and we have seen some videos of them struggling with some crosses."

Newcastle head into Sunday’s match without some key players following Anthony Gordon’s suspension and injuries to Sven Botman and Lewis Hall. Jamaal Lascelles is also out for the final with a long-term ACL injury.

Ahead of the final, Guimaraes hit back at ‘doubters’ as he maintained a positive frame of mind when looking at the players Newcastle have available.

“I think it is massive for the club’s history, and we want to be part of it,” he continued. “We know were going to play against one of the best teams.

"Hopefully we can go to Wembley and get the title [League Cup].”

“We have seen people - doubters. We are focusing on ourselves. Missing Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman is not good for us, but to have players who can play well. Today we showed we have a strong squad.

“I believe that we can win. A final everything could happen. I believe our fans can make a difference for us. For us, it is like the World Cup. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“Isak at the moment, is the best striker in the world. Our midfield has been our strength."

Guimaraes was part of the Newcastle side that lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final two years ago. This time out they face a Liverpool side sitting 15 points clear at the top of the table and eyeing a domestic double.