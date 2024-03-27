With the international break effectively over, Newcastle United's players can now turn their attention back to a return to Premier League action.

Newcastle host West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) looking to close the gap on the European places. The Magpies' non-international players have been in Dubai for warm-weather training during the break.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar and several others have all been in international action for their respective countries. Gordon earned his first England cap as he started against Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Bruno Guimaraes also started for Brazil, who won the match 1-0. Gordon then earned his second cap off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Midfielder Lewis Miley was dealt an injury blow after withdrawing from the England Under-20s squad due to a back issue.

Martin Dubravka also withdrew from the Slovakia squad shortly after the 2-0 defeat to Austria. The Slovakian FA cited 'personal reasons' being behind Dubravka's departure.

Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis, who is currently on loan at Watford in the Championship, was forced to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad due to injury. The 26-year-old missed the 1-1 draw with Romania and 1-0 win over Scotland during the break.

Here's a round-up of all of Newcastle United's international players during the break...

1 . Anthony Gordon (England) Gordon made his debut for England at Wembley on Saturday. He played 75 minutes of their 1-0 defeat to Brazil and impressed whilst on the pitch. He was the introduced from the bench as England drew 2-2 with Belgium.

2 . Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil) Guimaraes lined-up against Gordon on Saturday night and lasted just slightly longer than his teammate before being replaced. Endrick's goal just moments after Guimaraes was substituted was enough for victory. Guimaraes was withdrawn at half-time in Brazil's 3-3 draw with Spain in Madrid on Tuesday.

3 . Alexander Isak (Sweden) Sweden were defeated 5-2 by Portugal on Thursday with Isak playing the full 90 minutes in a slightly unnatural position just behind the striker. Played the full match of the 1-0 win over Albania.