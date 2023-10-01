Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim a third straight Premier League win and make it five games in all competitions without conceding. Guimaraes played an important role in the win alongside Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson in midfield.

Following the match, Guimaraes took to social media to post: “+3 points on the road!! Let’s keep going.”

The tweet caused some confusion for a number of Twitter users, believing the 25-year-old was referring to a ‘mistake’ in his near faultless performance against The Clarets.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But the Brazilian eventually realised his ‘error’, with Newcastle playing at home on Saturday rather than ‘on the road’.

“+3 points at home. Sorry for my mistake,” Guimaraes tweeted.

Next up for Guimaraes and Newcastle is a first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years as they host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies drew their Champions League group stage opener at AC Milan 0-0 last month.

