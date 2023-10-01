Bruno Guimaraes issues apology after social media ‘mistake’ & 2-0 Newcastle United win
Bruno Guimaraes continued his fine form in midfield as Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim a third straight Premier League win and make it five games in all competitions without conceding. Guimaraes played an important role in the win alongside Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson in midfield.
Following the match, Guimaraes took to social media to post: “+3 points on the road!! Let’s keep going.”
The tweet caused some confusion for a number of Twitter users, believing the 25-year-old was referring to a ‘mistake’ in his near faultless performance against The Clarets.
But the Brazilian eventually realised his ‘error’, with Newcastle playing at home on Saturday rather than ‘on the road’.
“+3 points at home. Sorry for my mistake,” Guimaraes tweeted.
Next up for Guimaraes and Newcastle is a first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years as they host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies drew their Champions League group stage opener at AC Milan 0-0 last month.
PSG will prove a tough test for Howe’s side with the Ligue 1 champions progressing from the group stage in each of the last 11 consecutive seasons. Despite their domestic dominance, the Champions League has continued to elude PSG. The Parisians reached their first final in the competition in 2020, only to lose to Bayern Munich.