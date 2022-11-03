Guimaraes enjoyed a fine month for Newcastle with two goals and two assists to his name. Meanwhile his United team-mates Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron were also nominated after impressive runs of form respectively.

Trippier picked up two assists from right-back while also helping to consolidate Newcastle’s record of having the best defence in the Premier League. But Almiron is the favourite to win the award having scored six goals in as many games during the month.

While Guimaraes admitted he was ‘proud’ to be nominated for the award once again, he urged people to vote for the Paraguayan instead.

He said: “Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote [for] Miggy, even if me and [Trippier] are doing well, Miggy is living his dreams.”