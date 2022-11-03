News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes issues classy 35-word Newcastle United request regarding £21m revelation

Bruno Guimaraes is one of three Newcastle United players to be nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for October.

By Dominic Scurr
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 2:10pm

Guimaraes enjoyed a fine month for Newcastle with two goals and two assists to his name. Meanwhile his United team-mates Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron were also nominated after impressive runs of form respectively.

Trippier picked up two assists from right-back while also helping to consolidate Newcastle’s record of having the best defence in the Premier League. But Almiron is the favourite to win the award having scored six goals in as many games during the month.

While Guimaraes admitted he was ‘proud’ to be nominated for the award once again, he urged people to vote for the Paraguayan instead.

He said: “Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote [for] Miggy, even if me and [Trippier] are doing well, Miggy is living his dreams.”

Vote here – https://plpotm.easports.com/

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes (2nd r) celebrates his second goal with Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron (r) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
