Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has vowed to be 'back soon' after surgery on his thigh injury ruled him out until the end of the season.

The Brazilian picked up the injury during the 3-0 win at Sunderland earlier this month. It was initially claimed Joelinton would be out for a minimum of six weeks, but a decision was made for the midfielder to undergo surgery which may have ended his season early.

Following the operation, Joelinton posted a message on Instagram which read: "Today begins another challenge in my life and career, and it is with tears in my eyes and a smile on my face that I am writing this.

"But a challenge that I will overcome as I have already overcome many others, today begins another beginning in which I will dedicate myself and do my best to recover well and get back to doing what I love in the best way possible. Thank you everyone for your love and support! I’ll be back soon 🙌🏽."