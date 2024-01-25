Bruno Guimaraes issues heartfelt message after major Newcastle United injury blow
Newcastle United injuries: Brazilian midfielder Joelinton took to social media to issue an update following surgery on his thigh.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has vowed to be 'back soon' after surgery on his thigh injury ruled him out until the end of the season.
The Brazilian picked up the injury during the 3-0 win at Sunderland earlier this month. It was initially claimed Joelinton would be out for a minimum of six weeks, but a decision was made for the midfielder to undergo surgery which may have ended his season early.
Following the operation, Joelinton posted a message on Instagram which read: "Today begins another challenge in my life and career, and it is with tears in my eyes and a smile on my face that I am writing this.
"But a challenge that I will overcome as I have already overcome many others, today begins another beginning in which I will dedicate myself and do my best to recover well and get back to doing what I love in the best way possible. Thank you everyone for your love and support! I’ll be back soon 🙌🏽."
Joelinton's post was met by a strong show of support from many of his Newcastle team-mates, most notably his fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, who replied (translated from Portuguese): "It will come back stronger brother!! Good head. We will be together till the end ❤️." Joelinton's injury leaves Guimaraes as just one of three fit and available midfielders for Newcastle heading into Saturday's FA Cup fourth round match at Fulham (7pm kick-off). Geordie duo Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley are the other two expected to line-up alongside Guimaraes at Craven Cottage.