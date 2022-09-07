News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes issues injury update at Newcastle United ahead of West Ham United

Bruno Guimaraes has issued an update on his injury ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the London Stadium.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:40 pm

The midfielder has missed the club’s last three games with a hamstring problem, but hopes to be fit for Sunday’s game against West Ham United.

“I’ve been working hard for this,” Guimaraes told NUFCTV. “It’s my goal, but I don’t know if I’ll be ready. I know I need to answer this question for many fans today. I’m doing my best to be ready as much as possible.”

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin and striker Callum Wilson have also been sidelined with hamstring problems.

“We probably need that little break, hopefully to welcome a couple of players back,” said head coach Eddie Howe, who lost Jonjo Shelvey to a hamstring problem in pre-season. “There’s obviously no guarantee with that, because we’ve got training to do, but we’ve missed the individuals concerned. Bruno, Callum, Maxi, Jonjo, they’re massive players for us, and we’d love to get a couple back soon.”

Wilson spoke about his injury on The Footballer’s Football Podcast last month.

“Yeah, I had a little setback (which is) disappointing, because I started the season well – I felt like I’d found my form and rhythm,” said the 30-year-old, who had a long spell out last season with an Achilles injury.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

"It’s only a couple of weeks, but it’s just a couple of weeks that I ain’t got to lose. Especially last year, having the Achilles issue, and now the little tweak in my hamstring."

