A major managerial movement is set to impact two Newcastle United players.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to be appointed as the new manager of the Brazilian national team - just over a year out from next summer’s World Cup.That tournament, which will be jointly held by USA, Mexico and Canada, will see Brazil enter in search of their sixth World Cup - the most of any nation on the planet.

Ancelotti, who is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season to be replaced by Xabi Alonso, will be the man tasked with guiding them through the tournament. It will be the first national team that Ancelotti has taken charge of and will end his four year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano’s Brazil update

Despite limited success in recent times, the role of Brazilian national team manager is still one of the most sought after jobs in world football. A whole host of big names have been linked with the vacancy, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp briefly mentioned as a candidate.

However, it will be Ancelotti that takes up the reins with his first task being to ensure Brazil’s safe passage to the 2026 World Cup. Brazil are yet to qualify for next summer’s tournament, but could secure their place in the next international break that is due to take place in June.

As multiple updates on Ancelotti’s anticipated appointment began to emerge, Romano confirmed the imminent move by quote tweeting a post he wrote last month with a tick emoji and Brazilian flag. That post read: ‘BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil have reached an agreement in principle for the Italian to become Seleçao head coach for the World Cup 2026. Deal valid from June, NOT after Clubs World Cup. Real Madrid and Ancelotti would part ways nicely with formal steps needed next.’

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton impact

Ancelotti’s appointment could have far reaching effects with both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton harbouring aspirations of representing Brazil in North America next summer and the Newcastle United pair will be keen to impress the former AC Milan and Everton man if given the opportunity. Guimaraes is a regular fixture in the Brazil squad and has been admired by Madrid in recent seasons - admiration he will hope extends to his potential new international manager.

Joelinton, meanwhile, will hope his abilities as a dominating midfield and attacking presence can be utilised by a manager who often allows his teams the freedom to impress as individuals, rather than in a regimented system that many managers prefer in the modern game. However, a knee injury has kept him out of Newcastle’s last three league games and may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Brazil’s next two matches see them face Ecuador and Paraguay on June 4 and 9 respectively meaning Joelinton, who has been capped seven times by his country, scoring once, has a very limited window of opportunity to get himself fit and back playing before Ancelotti names his first international squad.