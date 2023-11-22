Brazil 0-1 Argentina: Here's how Newcastle United pair Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes fared on a night to forget.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brazil's World Cup qualifier struggles continued with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday evening - here's how Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes fared in the eyes of the Brazilian media.

Guimaraes started the match at the Maracana as Brazil fell to a third consecutive defeat following a second-half goal from Nicolas Otamendi.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton was introduced after 72 minutes before Guimaraes was withdrawn for Douglas Luis shortly afterwards. But Joelinton's time on the pitch would last less than 10 minutes as he was shown a straight red card for a push on Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul.

Although the red card appeared harsh on the Newcastle man with De Paul appearing to commit a foul beforehand, that did not stop the Brazilian media from slating his performance.

Referee Piero Maza shows a red card to Joelinton of Brazil during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Major Brazilian outlet GloboEsporte labelled Joelinton as 'the worst' player on the night, handing him a rating of 2/10.

The player ratings stated: "Expelled nine minutes after entering the field, he ended any chance of Brazil reacting. There was a lack of emotional balance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Guimaraes didn't fare too much better with a rating of 4.5/10 and was partially blamed for Argentina's winning goal.

GloboEsporte stated: "He started well, with a lot of willingness to mark and good passes. In the second half, he made a beautiful game-changer for Raphinha and a dangerous cross for Rodrygo.

"However, it was his incorrect throw that led to the corner kick that led to Argentina's goal. Minutes later, he tried another launch and also made a mistake."