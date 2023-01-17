Here is Newcastle United’s injury list and estimated return dates with midfielders Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson and Jonjo Shelvey currently sidelined
Newcastle have been hit with two fresh injury blows over the past week with midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson both being assessed. Anderson trained ahead of the match against Fulham on Sunday but wasn’t included in the squad due to a suspected calf issue.
Guimaraes started the match as expected but had to be withdrawn at half-time after twisting his ankle midway through the first half. The Brazilian has been assessed with no serious injury found when his ankle was scanned on Monday.
Guimaraes has also hinted he could return ‘faster than ever’ ahead of a crucial run of fixtures for The Magpies, who are 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit third in the table and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at Crystal Palace this weekend.
They then have a crucial Carabao Cup semi-final at Southampton next Tuesday before playing the home fixture back at St James’s Park the following week. Injuries to Guimaraes and Anderson leaves Newcastle light in midfield with Jonjo Shelvey also ruled out.
Howe could be tempted to dip into the transfer market in the coming weeks to help bolster his squad going into the second half of the season.
Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated return dates for each player...
1. Elliot Anderson - calf
Anderson missed Sunday’s win over Fulham with a minor calf injury. What Howe said: “We’re light in midfield, there’s no doubt about that. [Against Fulham] we were missing Elliot as well – who’s another player who can play in there – with, we think, a minor calf problem.” Estimated return date: 24/01 - Southampton (A)
2. Bruno Guimaraes - ankle
Bruno Guimaraes was forced off at half-time in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend with a twisted ankle. Scans on Monday revealed no serious ligament damage with the midfielder likely to be back involved by the start of next month. He will be keen to get back in time for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. What Howe said: “He was in a lot of pain. He twisted his ankle and felt he could run it off. In the end he needed to be withdrawn. “He was (in distress), and he was after the game. He was worried about his ankle. It was a twist. He felt he could carry on until right at the end of the first half, when he signalled to come off. Never a good sign, from our perspective. We’ll have to get it scanned and checked out, and we’ll see what the damage is.” Estimated return date: 31/01 - Southampton (H)
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Jonjo Shelvey - calf
Having only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury before the World Cup break, Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines once again after injuring his calf in the friendly win over Rayo Vallecano in December. What Howe said: “Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately. I think he felt something in the game vs Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training and felt okay. A couple of days later, he felt it again, so he went for a scan.” Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)
4. Matt Targett - heel
Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023)
Photo: Alex Livesey