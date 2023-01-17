2. Bruno Guimaraes - ankle

Bruno Guimaraes was forced off at half-time in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend with a twisted ankle. Scans on Monday revealed no serious ligament damage with the midfielder likely to be back involved by the start of next month. He will be keen to get back in time for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. What Howe said: “He was in a lot of pain. He twisted his ankle and felt he could run it off. In the end he needed to be withdrawn. “He was (in distress), and he was after the game. He was worried about his ankle. It was a twist. He felt he could carry on until right at the end of the first half, when he signalled to come off. Never a good sign, from our perspective. We’ll have to get it scanned and checked out, and we’ll see what the damage is.” Estimated return date: 31/01 - Southampton (H)

Photo: Michael Regan