Newcastle United’s injury list and estimated return dates with updates on Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Elliot Anderson ahead of the Crystal Palace trip.
Newcastle are looking to stretch their Premier League unbeaten run to a club record 15 matches when the face Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off). But Eddie Howe’s side are likely to be without some key players.
Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes picked up an ankle injury during last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fulham at St James’s Park. While scan result revealed no serious injury, he is a doubt to make the trip down to the capital this weekend.
Elliot Anderson has also been nursing a calf issue along with fellow midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, leaving the Magpies potentially short of options in the middle of the pitch.
Kieran Trippier also picked up a minor foot injury during the win over Fulham but was able to see out the match.
Chris Wood is set to be unavailable for the match ahead of his loan move to Nottingham Forest. The striker had his medical on Friday.
Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and estimated return dates...
1. Kieran Trippier - foot
Kieran Trippier was not pictured in training this week after suffering what he described as a ‘massive cut’ on his right foot during last Sunday’s win over Fulham. What Howe said: “Fingers crossed, [he’ll be okay for Crystal Palace].” Estimated return date: 21/01 - Crystal Palace (A)
Photo: Michael Regan
2. Elliot Anderson - calf
Anderson missed Sunday’s win over Fulham with a minor calf injury. What Howe said: “He trained [on Thursday] and trained well so I was pleased to see him back.” Estimated return date: 21/01 - Crystal Palace (A)
3. Bruno Guimaraes - ankle
Bruno Guimaraes was forced off at half-time in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend with a twisted ankle. Scans on Monday revealed no serious ligament damage with the midfielder likely to be back involved by the start of next month. He will be keen to get back in time for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. What Howe said: “He’s doing okay. He was devastated last week. The scan was positive. Hopefully it’s not a long-term injury. As we speak we just hope it’s not long term. He’s made good progress this week.” Estimated return date: 31/01 - Southampton (H)
Photo: Michael Regan
4. Jonjo Shelvey - calf
Having only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury before the World Cup break, Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines once again after injuring his calf in the friendly win over Rayo Vallecano in December. What Howe said: “Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately. I think he felt something in the game vs Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training and felt okay. A couple of days later, he felt it again, so he went for a scan.” Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)