3. Bruno Guimaraes - ankle

Bruno Guimaraes was forced off at half-time in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend with a twisted ankle. Scans on Monday revealed no serious ligament damage with the midfielder likely to be back involved by the start of next month. He will be keen to get back in time for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. What Howe said: “He’s doing okay. He was devastated last week. The scan was positive. Hopefully it’s not a long-term injury. As we speak we just hope it’s not long term. He’s made good progress this week.” Estimated return date: 31/01 - Southampton (H)

Photo: Michael Regan