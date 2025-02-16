Bruno Guimaraes launches Newcastle United dressing room inquest after Man City defeat

Bruno Guimaraes and the Newcastle United players shared some strong words in the dressing room after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Newcastle’s heaviest defeat since the 2021-22 season as Omar Marmoush scored a 14-minute hat-trick in the first half before James McAtee added a fourth late on. The result saw The Magpies drop to seventh in the table with a third defeat in four Premier League matches.

And Newcastle captain Guimaraes felt his side were ‘very lazy’ up against City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything [went wrong] my point of view,” Guimaraes told NUFC TV. “Like I said for the boys in the changing room, I think our strength is to work hard.

“And when we don't work hard, things like that are going to happen. We cannot think that we are high stars because we get a final. We have to work hard every day. I think, like I said, our biggest strength is to work hard.

“[Against Manchester City] we were very late, very lazy. I think Manchester City played well, but we were not good at all. We were so late in our pressure and we know how difficult it is to come here. I can accept the defeat, but not that way, [it was] a shambles.”

Newcastle previously held an inquest following the 4-2 defeat at Brentford back in December. What followed was a nine game winning run as well as six consecutive away wins that ended at the Etihad on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to be clear,” Guimaraes added. “Everyone knows the performance was not good at all.

“Our last four games in the Premier League, we lost three. It's not good enough. We have to think in the Premier League. It's very important for us.

“I want to get back in the Champions League, but we cannot play like that. We cannot think about the [Carabao Cup] final. The final is going to happen in one month.

“We have to play well to get confidence and to go to the final. But [v Manchester City] everything was wrong. I want to say sorry for the fans because they came, they supported us, and to perform like that is so bad.”